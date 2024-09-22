Israeli Troops Raid & Shut Down Al Jazeera's Bureau In Ramallah, West Bank; Visuals Surface

Israeli Troops Raid The Office Of Satellite News Network Al Jazeera | Sputnik

Dubai: Israeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Sunday, ordering the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera Airs The Footage

Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days. It follows an extraordinary order issued in May that saw Israeli police raid Al Jazeera's broadcast position in East Jerusalem, seizing equipment there, preventing its broadcasts in Israel, and blocking its websites.

First Move Of Its Kind

The move marked the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet operating in the country. However, Al Jazeera has continued operating in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, territories that the Palestinians hope to have for their future state. There was no immediate acknowledgment of the shutdown by Israeli forces. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Al Jazeera Denounces The Move

Al Jazeera denounced the move as it continued broadcasting live from Amman in neighbouring Jordan. Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days, saying that staff needed to leave immediately. The network later aired what appeared to be Israeli troops tearing down a banner on a balcony used by the Al Jazeera office. Al Jazeera said it bore an image of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist shot dead by Israeli forces in May 2022.

The network has reported on the Israeli-Hamas war nonstop since the militants' initial cross-border attack on October 7 and has maintained 24-hour coverage in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's grinding ground offensive that has killed and wounded members of its staff. While including on-the-ground reporting of the war's casualties, its Arabic arm often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other regional militant groups. That has led to Israeli claims by officials up to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the network has "harmed Israel's security and incited against soldiers."

Those claims have been vehemently denied by Al Jazeera, whose main funder, Qatar, has been key in negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire to end the war.

An order closing Al Jazeera in Israel has been repeatedly renewed in the time since, but it hadn't as of yet ordered the Ramallah offices closed. The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an October 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages. Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between fighters and civilians.