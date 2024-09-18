 Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsrael Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report

Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report

Israel and Mossad have been receiving blame for the pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria but have not accepted or denied responsibility for the same. Now, a media report has said that Mossad indeed planted explosive material in the pagers before their import into Lebanon and their subsequent use by Hezbollah operatives.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
The pager explosions killed more than 11 people and injured more than 2700. | X (@nytimes) and (@Belkissek)

Even as bizarre and fatal explosions of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon and Syria continue to stir the regional and global politics, it has been reported in media that Israeli spy agency Mossad planted explosives in the pagers before they were imported into Lebanon and mostly used by members of militant group Hezbollah.

The New York Times (NYT) has said citing unnamed officials from the US that Mossad planted 'as little as one to two ounces' (About 60 grammes) of explosive materials next to Lithium batteries of the AR-294 pagers manufactured under the brand name of a Taiwanese company named Gold Apollo. The Hezbollah, said the NYT, had placed an order for these pagers from Gold Apollo. The news outlet also reported that a switch was also embedded in the pagers so that explosions can be triggered remotely.

On Tuesday afternoon, these pagers mostly owned by Hezbollah operatives exploded nearly at the same time across Lebanon and Syria. Lebanon's state media quoted country's health minister to say that at least 11 people were killed and more than 2700 were injured.

Hezbollah as well as Lebanese and Iranian government have blamed Israel which has neither accepted nor denied responsibility for the explosions.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

Taiwanese company denies making pagers which exploded

Meanwhile, Gold Apollo has denied having manufactured the exploding pagers and has clarified that although it had licensed its brand name for the pagers, a company in Budapest did the actual manufacturing, US media reported.

A statement from Gold Apollo, as reported by ABC News, said that a company named BAC Consulting KFT was given the job of manufacturing the pagers.

Read Also
Lebanon Pager explosions Latest: Hezbollah Vows Retaliation Against Israel
article-image

“According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC,” said Gold Apollo in the statement.

At the time of publishing of this story, there was no comment from BAC Consulting KFT on this.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon:...

Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon:...

Pakistan Customs Foil Attempt To Smuggle 15,465 Mobile Phones Valued At PKR 446 Million From China...

Pakistan Customs Foil Attempt To Smuggle 15,465 Mobile Phones Valued At PKR 446 Million From China...

Explained: What Is Hezbollah? All You Need To Know About Lebanese Militant Group Attacked By...

Explained: What Is Hezbollah? All You Need To Know About Lebanese Militant Group Attacked By...

Lebanon Pager explosions Latest: Hezbollah Vows Retaliation Against Israel

Lebanon Pager explosions Latest: Hezbollah Vows Retaliation Against Israel

Scam Victims In Singapore Lose SGD 28,000 In OneMotoring E-Mail Phishing; Police Issue Alert

Scam Victims In Singapore Lose SGD 28,000 In OneMotoring E-Mail Phishing; Police Issue Alert