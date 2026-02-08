Washington Post CEO Steps Down After One-Third of Staff Laid Off

Washington Post publisher and chief executive officer Will Lewis is set to leave the newspaper, the organisation announced on Saturday, just days after implementing sweeping layoffs across its newsroom.

In a message circulated internally and later shared online by White House bureau chief Matt Viser, Lewis said the decisions taken during his tenure were aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of the paper. He stressed that the moves were necessary to allow The Post to continue delivering high-quality, nonpartisan journalism to millions of readers daily.

Lewis’ Tenure Marked by Financial Turmoil

Lewis, formerly the chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, was appointed to lead The Washington Post in 2023. His appointment came at a time when the newspaper was grappling with significant financial losses.

He succeeded Fred Ryan, who had served as publisher and CEO for nearly ten years before stepping down.

Jeff D’Onofrio Named Interim Publisher and CEO

Following Lewis’ departure, Jeff D’Onofrio, the newspaper’s chief financial officer, will take over as acting publisher and CEO. The Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, confirmed the leadership change on Saturday.

D’Onofrio joined the organisation in June last year after holding senior positions at companies including Google and Yahoo. In an email to staff, he said future decisions at the newspaper would be guided by customer data, with a focus on delivering content that audiences find most valuable.

Unions Welcome Lewis’ Exit

Employee unions reacted strongly to the announcement, calling Lewis’ departure overdue. The Washington Post Guild said his leadership had caused lasting damage to the institution.

In a statement, the union urged Jeff Bezos to immediately reverse the layoffs or consider selling the newspaper to an owner willing to invest in its future.

One-Third of Staff Laid Off, Key Sections Shut

Earlier this week, The Washington Post eliminated nearly one-third of its workforce. The cuts led to the shutdown of its well-known sports section, the dismantling of the photography desk, and significant reductions in both metro and international reporting.

The layoffs affected several high-profile journalists, including Ishaan Tharoor, a foreign affairs columnist and son of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had been running a widely read global politics newsletter. The newspaper’s Delhi bureau chief, Pranshu Verma, was also among those impacted.

Fears Over Erosion of Global Coverage

The job cuts have sparked widespread criticism from newsroom staff and media analysts, who warn that the reductions could significantly weaken The Washington Post’s international reach and editorial depth, undermining its standing as a global news organisation.