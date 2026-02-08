'Ship Smells Like Poop': Carnival Cruise Passenger's Video Showing White Towel Turn Brown In Seconds Under Tap Water Goes Viral - Watch

Cruise vacations are meant to offer relaxation, luxury, and peace of mind. However, for several passengers aboard the Carnival Paradise, a Florida-based cruise, that dream quickly turned into a nightmare after alarming concerns surfaced about the ship’s water quality.

Disturbing video sparks outrage online

A passenger on the cruise posted a video that quickly went viral, showing what appeared to be contaminated tap water. In the footage, he places a clean white towel under the running faucet. Within seconds, the towel begins turning brown, raising serious concerns about the safety and cleanliness of the water onboard.

To further demonstrate the issue, the man repeated the test using a second towel, which also became stained almost immediately. The unsettling visuals left many questioning the sanitation standards on the ship.

Passengers report illness and unpleasant odors

Adding to the concern, the passenger claimed that multiple guests were experiencing unexplained illnesses during the voyage. He also stated that unpleasant odors were noticeable throughout the ship, worsening fears of unsanitary conditions.

Such issues are particularly alarming given the strict health and safety guidelines cruise lines are expected to follow, especially when it comes to potable water systems.

Social media reacts

The viral video triggered intense discussions across social platforms. Many viewers urged the passenger to collect water samples and pursue legal action, while others debated the enforceability of cruise contracts. One user reposted the viral video saying, "Does this make anyone else never want to go on a cruise???? Look at what the cruises water is doing to this towel?!! This coupled with the Carnival cruise ship smelling like poop sounds like a whole lotta nope to me, what about you???"

Another user said, "Carnival cruise is facing some kind of issue where it reeks like a bathroom everywhere, people are getting sick, and the tap water is turning brown"

How cruise ship water systems typically work

Modern cruise ships use advanced filtration and purification systems, including reverse osmosis and UV treatment, to convert seawater into safe drinking water. Any contamination could indicate mechanical failures, pipe corrosion, or improper system maintenance, all of which warrant immediate investigation.

Carnival responds as concerns continue

Although no official investigation details have been released at the time of writing, incidents like these often prompt internal reviews and external inspections. Cruise companies typically address such complaints quickly to maintain trust and ensure guest safety.