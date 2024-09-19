 Israel Launches Airstrikes Across Lebanon After Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's 'Crossed Red Line' Remark; VIDEOS Surface
The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, on Thursday said this week's deadly attack on the Lebanon-based militant group's communications devices was a "severe blow" that crossed a "red line."

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Heavy bombardments by Israel on Hezbollah cells in Lebanon | X | @VividProwess

Israel on Thursday (September 19) launched airstrikes across Lebanon after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's comment that the radio and pager attacks "crossed all red lines". The strikes comes after pagers used by Hezbollah members started exploding in "mysterious" manner killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, exploding walkie-talkies and other electronics across Lebanon killed at least 20 people and injured 450 others.

article-image

Meanwhile, Israel's defense minister has declared the start of a "new phase" of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

article-image

"We are at the start of a new phase in the war - it requires courage, determination and perseverance," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops on Wednesday.

