 'India Has Deported Groups Of Rohingya Muslims By Land & Sea,' Says UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk
HomeWorld'India Has Deported Groups Of Rohingya Muslims By Land & Sea,' Says UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk

The UN rights chief said India deported groups of Rohingya Muslims by land and sea, warning that policies violating migrant and refugee rights are becoming normalized globally. He highlighted similar actions in other countries and urged stronger efforts to uphold human rights everywhere.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk | X @volker_turk

United Nations: India has deported groups of Rohingya Muslims by land and sea, the UN human rights chief said on Monday, voicing concern that policies that violate rights of migrants and refugees are becoming normalised in some countries.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk's Statement

"Human rights - all human rights - are the solid foundations of flourishing societies. And yet, disturbing trends that undercut our rights are gaining ground across the world," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in his global update to the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Türk said that policies and practices that violate the rights of migrants and refugees are becoming normalised in some countries.

"Pakistan and Iran have forcibly returned millions of Afghans to their country, and India has also deported groups of Rohingya Muslims by land and sea," he said.

He voiced further concern about recent measures taken by Germany, Greece, Hungary, and other European countries to limit the right to seek asylum.

The US has reportedly reached agreements with several governments, including El Salvador, South Sudan, Eswatini and Rwanda, on deporting third country nationals to places other than their homeland, raising concerns about compliance with international law, he said.

As part of the UN's efforts to improve and promote human rights everywhere, Türk urged all countries to do more so that "every child - whether a future farmer, digital worker, doctor or shopkeeper" understands that human rights "are our birthright".

According to Human Rights Watch, an estimated 40,000 Rohingya live in India, at least 20,000 of whom are registered with the UN refugee agency.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

