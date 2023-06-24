Explained: What Is Prigozhin's Wagner Group And Why Has It Launched 'Armed Mutiny' Against Russia?

As Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, pledged to take drastic measures to overthrow the military leadership in Moscow due to their handling of the war and accused his allies of attacking his troops, the global community is closely monitoring the unfolding events in Russia.

In response, security measures have been intensified in Moscow, with critical facilities receiving heightened protection. The mayor of Moscow also declared the implementation of "anti-terror" measures within the Russian capital.

In a Telegram video, Prigozhin asserted that he was present inside the army headquarters located in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia. He further claimed that his fighters had gained control over the military installations in the city. Previously, he had stated that his forces had crossed into Russia from the Ukrainian front, emphasising their readiness to sacrifice their lives.

What is Wagner group?

The Wagner Group, also known as PMC Wagner, is a private military organisation led by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and consists of tens of thousands of fighters.

The group was founded in 2014 by Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian officer, and financier Yevgeny Prigozhin. Its inception coincided with the Ukrainian-Russian conflict in 2014, during which Russia annexed Crimea.

Initially, the Wagner Group operated clandestinely and had approximately 5,000 fighters, primarily composed of veterans from Russia's elite regiments and special forces. Since 2015, the group has been involved in various activities in Syria, Libya, Africa, and the Middle East.

The Wagner Group played a significant role in Russia's seizure of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which witnessed one of the bloodiest battles in the Ukrainian conflict. As per the UK Ministry of Defence, the group now commands over 50,000 fighters in Ukraine and has become a crucial component of the Ukrainian campaign. Due to difficulties in recruiting for the regular army, Russia started recruiting extensively in 2022.

The name "Wagner" was derived from the nickname of the group's initial commander, Dmitry Utkin, a retired lieutenant colonel from Russia's special forces. The organisation quickly gained a reputation for its brutal and ruthless tactics. Western nations and UN experts have accused Wagner mercenaries of committing human rights abuses across Africa, including in countries like the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali.

Why has it launched armed mutiny?

Amid an ongoing conflict with the Russian defense ministry, Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, made allegations on Saturday, claiming that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had ordered a missile attack on Wagner's field camps in Ukraine, where his soldiers are engaged in combat on behalf of Russia against Ukrainian forces. Prigozhin stated that his troops would take action to hold Shoigu accountable and called on the army not to resist, framing it as a "march of justice" rather than an armed rebellion.

Furthermore, Prigozhin accused the Chief of the General Staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, of dispatching warplanes to target his convoys, which were traveling alongside vehicles carrying civilians. He asserted that his mercenaries even shot down a Russian military helicopter that had fired upon a civilian convoy.

In a video released by his team the previous month, Prigozhin had stood beside rows of bodies, claiming that they belonged to Wagner fighters. He had accused Russia's regular military of incompetence and neglecting to provide his troops with the necessary weapons and ammunition to carry out their mission.

Why is Prigozhin hatching a coup in Russia?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch, has gained significant advantages through his close association with President Vladimir Putin, who serves as his influential patron. Referred to as "Putin's chef," Prigozhin owns restaurants and catering companies that provide services to the Kremlin.

Additionally, Prigozhin is the owner of the Wagner Group, a mercenary force aligned with the Kremlin, which has played a crucial role in Putin's efforts to expand Russian influence in various troubled regions worldwide. The United States, European Union, United Nations, and other entities have expressed concerns that this mercenary force has been involved in conflicts in numerous African countries, among others.

Allegedly, Wagner fighters offer security services to national leaders or warlords in exchange for substantial payments, often involving a share of valuable resources such as gold or other natural assets. In Ukraine, Prigozhin's mercenaries have emerged as a significant force in the ongoing war, fighting alongside the Russian army against Ukrainian forces.

Prigozhin rose to prominence on the global stage due to Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. As the leader of the mercenary force, he often portrays himself as the individual engaged in some of the most challenging battles that the Russian military faces. Now, he has taken the audacious step of openly rebelling against the country's military leadership.

Prigozhin shares a longstanding connection with Putin, as both were born in what is now St. Petersburg, formerly known as Leningrad. During the final years of the Soviet Union, Prigozhin spent a significant period in prison, admitting to serving a 10-year sentence, although he does not disclose the reason for his imprisonment. Following his release, he started with a hot dog stand before venturing into upscale restaurant ownership, which caught the attention of Putin.

Over time, Prigozhin's business ventures expanded considerably, encompassing catering services and providing meals for schools. In 2010, with the support of Putin, Prigozhin inaugurated his factory, which had been constructed with substantial loans from a state bank. He also arranged catering for Kremlin events for several years, earning him the moniker "Putin's chef." Furthermore, he has supplied catering and utility services to the Russian military.

