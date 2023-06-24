Vladimir Putin To Address Russia 'Soon' As Wagner Group Vows Armed Mutiny

Vladimir Putin | FPJ

The Kremlin, on Saturday, that President Vladimir Putin would "soon" address the country as Russia dealt with a mercenary uprising led by the Wagner Group, which has promised to depose Moscow's military leadership.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin Spokesperson, said in a briefing to Russian media, "Putin will make an address soon."

Russia fears mutiny, accuses Wagner Group of armed rebellion

In an astonishing escalation of infighting, Russia accused Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny, reported ABC News.

Prigozhin said on Saturday that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia and were ready to go "all the way" against the Russian military. As a long-running standoff between Prigozhin and the military top brass appeared to come to a head, Russia's FSB security service opened a criminal case against him, TASS news agency said. It called on the Wagner private military company forces to ignore his orders and arrest him.

A long-running standoff between the two parties

The move came not long after the Kremlin accused Prigozhin of calling for armed mutiny. Prigozhin, whose frequent tirades on social media belie his limited role in the war as head of the Wagner private militia, has for months been openly accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence and of denying his forces ammunition and support, reported CBC News.