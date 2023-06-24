 WATCH: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Control On Russian Army Headquarters In Rostov-on-Don Amid Allegations Of Mutiny
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWATCH: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Control On Russian Army Headquarters In Rostov-on-Don Amid Allegations Of Mutiny

WATCH: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Control On Russian Army Headquarters In Rostov-on-Don Amid Allegations Of Mutiny

Prigozhin had previously declared that his forces had crossed into Russia from the Ukrainian front, expressing his determination to topple the country's military leadership, claiming that he and his fighters were prepared to sacrifice their lives.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Control On Russian Army Headquarters In Rostov-on-Don Amid Allegations Of Mutiny |

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, made a bold announcement on Saturday, stating that he was inside the army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and that his fighters were in control of the city's military sites. Prigozhin had previously declared that his forces had crossed into Russia from the Ukrainian front, expressing his determination to topple the country's military leadership, claiming that he and his fighters were prepared to sacrifice their lives.

What Did Prigozhin Say In The Video?

Rostov-on-Don houses Russia's significant military headquarters, serving as a crucial logistical base for its offensive in Ukraine. In a video posted on Telegram, Prigozhin stated, "We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 am (0430 GMT)."

He further asserted that the military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, were under their control. Prigozhin emphasized that the planes involved in the Ukraine war were departing from the airfield without disruption. His intention was to ensure that the attack aircraft targeted the Ukrainians rather than his own forces.

Discrediting State Media and Revelations

Prigozhin urged the Russian public not to believe the narratives presented by state television. He dismissed the claims that his private military company (PMC) Wagner had interfered with operations, asserting that the failures on the frontlines were not due to their actions.

Addressing the Russian people, he revealed the extent of the losses, stating that a significant amount of territory had been relinquished, and the number of casualties was much higher than what was officially reported.

Allegations Against Russian Military Leadership

In a surprising revelation, Prigozhin alleged that Russia's Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, had fled the area upon learning of their approach to the building. This claim highlights the internal discord within the Russian military leadership.

Criminal Case Filed Against Prigozhin

The Russian authorities responded swiftly, opening a criminal case against Prigozhin, accusing him of attempting to incite an "armed rebellion." Meanwhile, local authorities in Rostov urged residents to remain at home, presumably to avoid any potential disruptions or clashes in the city.

Read Also
Russia Fears Mutiny, Accuses Mercenary Force 'Wagner Group' Of Armed Rebellion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Control On Russian Army Headquarters In Rostov-on-Don...

WATCH: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Control On Russian Army Headquarters In Rostov-on-Don...

Vladimir Putin To Address Russia 'Soon' As Wagner Group Vows Armed Mutiny

Vladimir Putin To Address Russia 'Soon' As Wagner Group Vows Armed Mutiny

Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? Russian Mercenary Chief Accused Of Mutiny

Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin? Russian Mercenary Chief Accused Of Mutiny

Canada Admission Scam: Jalandhar Travel Agent Brijesh Mishra Arrested For Immigration Fraud, 5 Other...

Canada Admission Scam: Jalandhar Travel Agent Brijesh Mishra Arrested For Immigration Fraud, 5 Other...

H1B Visa Renewal Can Be Done In Us Itself: PM Modi In Address To Indian Diaspora

H1B Visa Renewal Can Be Done In Us Itself: PM Modi In Address To Indian Diaspora