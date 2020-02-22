'Don't care who Putin wants as President': Bernie Sanders condemns Russian efforts to 'help' his campaign

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.

The Vermont senator issued a statement immediately after The Washington Post reported US officials have told Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign. The statement did not confirm the report.

Sanders wrote: "I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do."

Sanders response was a sharp contrast from that of President Donald Trump, who has pushed back at the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia has interfered in elections on his behalf.