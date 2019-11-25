Shake it like Sanders: Watch Bernie Sanders dance to ABBA

Bernie Sanders, the presidential candidate for upcoming US presidential elections attended the "Labor Solidarity" dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. He spent the rest of the evening ‘having the time of life’ dancing away to the iconic ABBA song Dancing Queen.

The 78-year-old candidate attended the solidarity dinner to promote his pro-union platform. He said that he wanted to make unionization at workplaces easier for Americans and double union membership nationwide.

Sanders pledged to stand against the current US President Donald Trump before joining several other attendees on the dance floor.