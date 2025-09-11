Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

A single shot was fired at social media influencer Charlie Kirk’s event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, international media reported.
US House Representative Mike Kennedy of Utah's 3rd District confirmed that Charlie Kirk was shot and wrote, “I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU. We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My teams and I are monitoring the situation for updates,” in his X post.
A video has surfaced showing the exact moment Kirk was shot at UVU.
This developing a story
