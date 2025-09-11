 Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSingle Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

US House Representative Mike Kennedy of Utah's 3rd District confirmed that Charlie Kirk was shot and wrote, “I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU. We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My teams and I are monitoring the situation for updates,” in his post.

Aleesha Sam Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
X/@louis_lig,

A single shot was fired at social media influencer Charlie Kirk’s event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, international media reported.

US House Representative Mike Kennedy of Utah's 3rd District confirmed that Charlie Kirk was shot and wrote, “I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU. We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My teams and I are monitoring the situation for updates,” in his X post.

A video has surfaced showing the exact moment Kirk was shot at UVU.

This developing a story

FPJ Shorts
'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
Kharghar Police Probe Hit-and-Run After 73-Year-Old’s Death Initially Declared Accidental
Kharghar Police Probe Hit-and-Run After 73-Year-Old’s Death Initially Declared Accidental
Maharashtra Enforces 'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy To Curb Vehicular Pollution
Maharashtra Enforces 'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy To Curb Vehicular Pollution
Mumbai Suburban Railway Records 15 Fatalities In Two Days Amid Track Trespassing And Overcrowding
Mumbai Suburban Railway Records 15 Fatalities In Two Days Amid Track Trespassing And Overcrowding

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence

Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released

Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released