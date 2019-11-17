Bernie Sanders promises universal healthcare, Kejriwal says been there, done that

US senator Bernie Sanders who is campaigning for President, recently tweeted that he guarantees health care to all the American citizens upon his victory in the 2020 United States presidential election.
Sanders tweeted, "No one should struggle to pay bills because they got in an accident.No one should sell their house because they got cancer.No one with chronic illness should be in debt their whole life.We're going to eliminate all past-due medical debt and guarantee health care to all."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted his post and commented saying, "All the promises American political parties are making to fulfil if they win elections, we have done all this work in Delhi in last five years."
Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party is seeking re-election in Delhi's state polls which are scheduled for 2020. In the run-up to the assembly election in 2015, Kejriwal had promised to provide free electricity if he came to power.
Earlier this year, under 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojna', he made consumption of up to 200 units of electricity for free.
His party got an unbelievable mandate winning 67 of Delhi's 70 seats. In 2018, the party brought the ‘Health for All’ scheme. The scheme helps a person to avail the facility of high-end diagnostics, such as MRI and PET-CT, that are not available at government hospitals in the private centres and that too at minimal costs.
