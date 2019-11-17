Bernie Sanders promises universal healthcare, Kejriwal says been there, done that

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party is seeking re-election in Delhi's state polls which are scheduled for 2020. In the run-up to the assembly election in 2015, Kejriwal had promised to provide free electricity if he came to power.

Earlier this year, under 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedaar Bijli Meter Yojna', he made consumption of up to 200 units of electricity for free.

His party got an unbelievable mandate winning 67 of Delhi's 70 seats. In 2018, the party brought the ‘Health for All’ scheme. The scheme helps a person to avail the facility of high-end diagnostics, such as MRI and PET-CT, that are not available at government hospitals in the private centres and that too at minimal costs.