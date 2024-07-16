Donald Trump Shooting: Firing Practice, Ladder Purchase - Things Accused Crooks Did Before Attempting To Kill Ex-US Prez At Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump Shooting: Firing Practice, Ladder Purchase, Here's What Thomas Matthew Crooks Did Before Attacking Ex-US President At Pennsylvania Rally |

US: Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally. Crooks undertook a series of preparations before the attack.

Series Of Events Before Shooting At Pennsylvania Rally

On the day before the election campaign rally, he practised firing at a shooting range. The next morning, he visited Home Depot to purchase a five-foot ladder, followed by a stop at a gun store to buy 50 rounds of ammunition according to a CNN report.

Crooks reportedly used the ladder to climb a building from which he opened fire at the 78-year-old former US President and Republican nominee. During the rally, Trump sustained a minor injury, with a bullet nicking his right ear and leaving his face bloodied. Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks immediately after he attacked Trump.

Video Of Exact Moment Of Attack Surfaces

A video that surfaced on social media captured the moment the shooter fired at Trump, who was addressing the crowd. In the footage, the assailant is seen in a firing stance, aiming at Trump. Moments later, gunshots were heard, causing chaos among the attendees.

No Political Links Found With Crooks

Investigators are diligently working to establish a detailed timeline of Crooks’ actions leading up to the assassination attempt. Despite thoroughly examining his phone and computer, authorities have yet to uncover any political or ideological motives behind the attack. Law enforcement officials told CNN that no evidence suggests Crooks was driven by any political agenda.

Thomas Matthew Crooks' background paints a picture of an intelligent yet unassuming individual. He was reportedly known as a math whiz and had an entry-level job near his hometown.

Graduating from Bethel Park High School in 2022, he was regarded as a bright but quiet student. His high school counsellor described him as respectful and noted that Crooks never exhibited any political inclinations. However, some reports mentioned that Crooks was bullied during his school years.