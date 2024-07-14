Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: 2023 Television Ad Features 20-Year-Old Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks (Video)

X

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old shooter who tried assassinating former US President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Sunday was allegedly featured in a BlackRock advertisement in 2023.

A part of the advertisement posted on X shows a teacher talking about the significance of financial freedom as he is seen interacting and teaching kids, including Crooks.

As per reports, the ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School in 2023.

Following the shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden spoke to former President Donald Trump, as well as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, according to CNN, citing the White House.

A White House official noted that Biden, who was initially set to remain in Delaware until Monday and then travel to Texas, will be returning to Washington, DC earlier than planned. "Tonight, the President is returning to Washington, DC. Tomorrow morning at the White House, he will receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials," the official stated.

During the rally in Butler, gunshots disrupted Trump's speech, leading Secret Service agents to quickly secure the stage and escort him off. The Hill reported that Trump had visible blood on his face and raised his fist towards the crowd as he was led away. The US Secret Service reported that one person was killed and another critically injured, and the incident is under investigation. Trump mentioned that a bullet grazed the upper part of his ear.

Biden condemned the violent incident, calling it "sick" and emphasising the need for national unity to prevent such acts. Speaking from Delaware, he stated, "It's sick; it's one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this; we cannot condone this."

The FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the shooter. The investigation is ongoing, and the FBI has requested that anyone with relevant information submit photos or videos online or call their tip line.

FBI special agent Kevin Rojek noted the surprise at how the gunman managed to fire multiple shots during the rally, stating that the security setup by the Secret Service is being reviewed to understand what happened. Pennsylvania State Police Lt Col George Bivens said the investigation aims to identify any failures and improvements needed for future events.

Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting but have not released detailed information. One rally attendee was killed, two were critically injured, and the gunman was shot by Secret Service agents. All victims were adult men, and family notifications are ongoing.

The FBI, now leading the investigation, deployed special agents, crisis response team members, and evidence technicians to the scene. In a statement, the FBI assured continued collaboration with the US Secret Service and local law enforcement.

Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that Trump had left Butler under Secret Service protection. Shapiro expressed gratitude for the law enforcement response and support from Biden. He urged for respect and unity in condemning the violence and highlighted ongoing investigations by federal and state officials.