Donald Trump Shooting Video: Exact Moment Of Bullets Fired By 20-Yr-Old Assailant Caught On Camera |

US: Former US president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday (local time) during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The attack left one spectator dead and two others critically injured. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, was killed by a Secret Service agent on the scene.

Video Shows Exact Moment Of Attack On Trump

A video that surfaced on social media captured the moment the shooter fired at Trump, who was addressing the crowd. In the footage, the assailant is seen in a firing stance, aiming at Trump. Moments later, gunshots ring out, causing chaos among the attendees.

Trump, 78, was speaking at the outdoor rally in Butler when the shots were fired. The video shows him grabbing his ear as the bullets flew. The crowd began screaming, and someone repeatedly yelled, "Get down!" as Secret Service agents quickly moved to shield Trump.

Trump Sustains Injury On Ear

Blood was seen gushing from Trump's ear as he was rushed off stage. Despite the chaos, Trump managed to pump his fist into the air and told the crowd to "fight" before being whisked away in a car to a Pittsburgh-area hospital. A spokesperson for Trump's campaign confirmed that the former president was fine after what they described as a 'heinous act.'

🚨DEVELOPNG: Donald Trump just survived an assassination atempt.



PRAY! pic.twitter.com/5ZUDUrfinV — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) July 13, 2024

Trump Recalls Harrowing Moments Of Attack

Trump took to his Truth Social media account to describe the incident and his injuries in a post writing, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

FBI Takes Lead Of Probe

The FBI has taken over the investigation into the shooting, with special agents from the Pittsburgh Field Office responding immediately. They have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact their tip line. The FBI, along with the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement, will continue to support the investigation with all available resources.

Updated FBI statement on the ongoing incident that took place today in Butler, Pennsylvania. https://t.co/MfwVeYs3kF pic.twitter.com/6fWqcTbA1S — FBI (@FBI) July 14, 2024

The shooting has united US political leaders across the spectrum, with Trump's rival, President Joe Biden, condemning the attack and stating that there is "no place in America for this kind of violence."