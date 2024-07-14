Donald Trump Rally Firing: Shooter Identified As 20-Yr-Old Man From Pennsylvania, Says Report; FBI Takes Lead Of Probe

US: A shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (local time) resulted in the deaths of one attendee and the shooter. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service, according to CNN.

Shooter Identified

According to reports, the assailant was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania identified as Thomas Mathew Crooks, though the FBI has not yet identified a motive for the assassination attempt against Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation. Special agents from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, including crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. The FBI has pledged to support the investigation with all its resources and has urged the public to provide any information related to the incident.

FBI Takes Lead Of Probe

In a statement shared on X, the FBI announced its role as the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation. They emphasized their commitment to working alongside the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. The FBI has asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

During the rally, gunshots rang out, and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, surrounding Trump and escorting him off with blood visible on his face. Trump raised his fist towards the crowd as he was taken away. According to the Secret Service, one spectator was killed, another was critically injured, and the shooter was neutralised and killed by Secret Service personnel.

Hours after the shooting, Trump said that a bullet pierced the upper part of his ear. His campaign senior advisers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, confirmed that Trump is "doing well" and is looking forward to attending the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where he is scheduled to accept his party's nomination and deliver remarks.

Trump Recalls Harrowing Moments Of Shooting

In his first account of the incident, Trump expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response. He offered condolences to the family of the person killed and the individual injured at the rally.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.