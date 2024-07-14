Donald Trump Rally Firing: First Pic Of Alleged Shooter Who Fired Rounds At Ex-President In Pennsylvania Surfaces |

A shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday resulted in the death of one attendee and the shooter. The shooter was also killed by the Secret Service, CNN reported, citing a Secret Service source.

First Pic Of Alleged Shooter Surfaces

However, pictures of the alleged shooter have surfaced on the internet showing him moments before the shooting and also a bloodied image of him after being shot by the Secret Service agents.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

BREAKING: ANOTHER PHOTO OF ALLEGED PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOOTER



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Yz0qHwnbES — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 14, 2024

Very Graphic Image ⚠️



First picture of the shooter released.



He is the one who fired shots at Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.



As per rumours, he is from Antifa.



Just wait for his name. It's still to be revealed. pic.twitter.com/gQLSDeV7pT — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) July 14, 2024

Sent by law enforcement source



*ALLEGEDLY* body of Trump shooter pic.twitter.com/Z7YROjF2o3 — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) July 13, 2024

The shooter was allegedly hiding on a roof near the rally stage. As soon as he fired shots at the former President Trump, he was immediately eliminated by the counter snipers of the Secret Service.

Trump Sustained Injury On Ear

Trump sustained an injury to his ear during the attack but was quickly escorted off stage and taken away in a motorcade by the Secret Service. Another spectator at the rally is reported to be in serious condition. The shooting disrupted the rally, which comes just months before the 2024 US presidential elections.

🚨DEVELOPNG: Donald Trump just survived an assassination atempt.



PRAY! pic.twitter.com/5ZUDUrfinV — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) July 13, 2024

Trump Thanks Secret Service For Quick Assistance

In viral videos, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear. He later described the incident, stating that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. He thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Trump shared his first account of the incident on Truth Social, noting the severity of the situation and the immediate pain he felt from the bullet wound.

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that protective measures were implemented and that Trump is safe. He stated that the incident is now under active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. Guglielmi emphasized that the Secret Service has taken all necessary steps to ensure the former President's safety and will continue to investigate the event.