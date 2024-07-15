Thomas Crooks, The Man Who Shot Donald Trump, Was Bullied During School Years: Reports

Past photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who shot Donald Trump, have begun to surface on social media | X

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to kill former US president Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania was a 'loner' and was 'relentlessly bullied' in school, his classmate has told US media. Crooks, who liked wearing hunting outfits and liked playing videogames was often teased over his attire. KDKA TV, a CBS News affiliate in Pennsylvania, quoted Crooks' classmate Jason Kohler who said that the Trump shooter liked to wear hunting outfits even in class.

Reports in US media say that Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. His photos accepting high school diploma have begun to surface.

A Democratic Party-supporter-turned-Republican

When current US President Joe Biden formally took charge of the office in January 2021, Crooks made a USD 25 donation to ActBlue political action committee, a liberal group.

However, in the month of September in the same year, when Crooks turned 18, he registered with the Republican Party.

“He didn’t seem like really weird or anything. I would have pegged him as a Republican,” an unnamed classmate of Crooks told the New York Post.

A day after his assassination attempt, it was still not clear why he targeted Trump. Law enforcement authorities in the US have not yet found any manifesto Crooks left behind, something that would throw light on why he was so angry at Trump.

The gun Crooks used to shoot at Trump was purchased legally and belonged to his father, who has, by the time of publishing of this story, declined to speak with the media.

Trump was addressing his supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania when he was shot. The moment was captured on live TV. Trump had a narrow escape as the bullet grazed his right ear. The former president then ducked to take cover behind the podium as the Secret Service personnel closed in shielding him to prevent further harm. Snipers posted on a building nearby quickly tracked Crooks and eliminated him.

(With inputs from agencies)