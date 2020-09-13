COVID-19 vaccine update: Oxford, AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trials resume days after pause over safety concerns

On September 6, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow the review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators. The UK committee concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to restart.

All trial investigators and participants will be updated with the relevant information and this will be disclosed on global clinical registries, according to the clinical trial and regulatory standards, AstraZeneca said.

AZD1222 was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus spike protein).

After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.,AstraZeneca, the biopharmaceutical giant in tie-up with the university to produce the vaccine, had described the pause as a "routine" one following what was "an unexplained illness".

The Oxford University's Jenner Institute team started working to develop a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2, or the virus which causes COVID-19 in January this year and says it has been working with "unprecedented urgency" in a race against the coronavirus. Phase I and II results proved positive as they showed that the vaccine induced strong antibody and T-cell immune responses for up to 56 days after they were given.

T-cells are crucial for maintaining protection against the virus for years. During the study, participants who received the vaccine had detectable neutralising antibodies, which have been suggested by researchers as important for protection, and these responses were strongest after a booster dose, with 100 per cent of participants' blood having neutralising activity against the coronavirus.

The next step in studying any vaccine is to confirm that it can effectively protect against COVID-19 infection. According to the Oxford University scientists, of the hundreds of potential COVID-19 vaccines in development, six are in the final stages of testing, known as phase three clinical trials. One of these is the vaccine being trialled at the university along with AstraZeneca and is among the most promising candidates in the fight against the novel coronavirus.