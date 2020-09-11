COVID-19 vaccine update: AstraZeneca pause on vaccine trial a 'wake-up call', says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that AstraZeneca's pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participant is a "wake-up call". The WHO also said that there was nothing to be discouraged about, since these kinds of incidents routinely happen during trials.

According to a report by Reuters, Dr Soumya Swaminathan called the pause in Oxford's clinical trial "a wake-up call" to the global community to realize "there are ups and downs in research." Swaminathan says early data in human vaccine candidates so far has been "quite promising," showing the shots trigger an immune response.

But she says trials must be conducted in tens of thousands of people to determine whether a vaccine can safely protect people from infection. "It could be that we see some results end of the year, it could be next year," she said. "We have to be a little bit patient and wait for the results."