'COVID-19 vaccine still possible this year': Despite trial setback, AstraZeneca remains hopeful

Despite having paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials over an "unexplained illness", officials remain hopeful about a vaccine becoming available by the end of 2020.

The human trials of one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates, being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and , has been put on hold after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.

But the biopharmaceutical giant which had descibed the pause as being "routine" without providing addtional details about the reason why, says that a vaccine may still be possible this year, in spite of the pause.