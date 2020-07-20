War on COVID-19: Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 'safe and induces immune reaction', says preliminary results

"The vaccine was safe and tolerated, with reduced reactogenicity when paracetamol was used prophylactically for the first 24 hours after vaccination. Reactogenicity was reduced after a second dose," it notes.

According to the researcers, the humoral responses to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein peaked by day 28 post prime and cellular responses were induced in all participants by day 14.

"Neutralising antibodies were induced in all participants after a second vaccine dose. After two doses, potent cellular and humoral immunogenicity was present in all participants studied," it said.

"Immunisation with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 results in rapid induction of both humoral and cellular immune responses against SARS-CoV-2, with increased responses after a second dose," they added.

