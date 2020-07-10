Proud moment for India: 42-year-old Indian in UK participates in clinical trial for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine

“I felt nothing after the first vaccine, apart from skipping a beat. I did not cycle back, as my head might spin. In the evening I had shivers and fever. I also did have pain in my arm and fever on the 5th day. I wanted to do it for myself. I was not working for the first 3 months. Since I was not using my mind, so I said let me use my body. I wanted to do something for humanity, no caste, race, or religion while I represent my country,” Paliwal explains his thoughts behind his decision.

The pharmaceutical consultant has donated platelets many times in the past and says the phase 2 trial which comprised of 2 injections being administered was less painful.

40% of nurses and doctors who died due to the virus in UK were from the BAME community, which comprises of the Black, Asian, Minority, and Ethnic population. The researchers wanted to try this vaccine on someone from this group to see how this works.

“My family was worried, but my mother is proud. Even people who don’t know me are proud. Till yesterday I was a normal person, nobody was messaging me. Today I feel I have done something big. There are risk factors always and there is a 90 day follow up and then 6 months follow up,” adds the pharmaceutical consultant who has to fill in health parameter details online every day to keep the research team informed.

The process continued for 29 days as Paliwal developed antibodies on the 28th day, suggesting that the vaccine is working. Phase 3 of the trial begun on the 21st of June amongst 10,000 volunteers aged 15-80 years old age group with 10,000 patients from different countries as cases were reducing in the UK. Paliwal chose to talk about his experience as he wants to send out a positive message at a time when humanity is at stake.