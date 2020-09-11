Despite hiccup, COVID-19 vaccine expected by 2020-end, says CEO of AstraZeneca

The trials of the University of Oxford-developed COVID-19 vaccine were put to a halt after one participant developed a serious neurological problem and had to be hospitalised. However, AstraZeneca chief said the vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford could still be ready before the end of the year, stated Bloomberg report.

Speaking at an online conference, AstraZeneca Plc Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot reassured investors after the company and its partner confirmed earlier this week that they had temporarily stopped giving people the experimental shot.

“What we have here is a special set of circumstances where the whole world becomes involved in the conduct of a clinical trial,” Soriot said in his first public comments since the trial was halted.

The vaccine was administered in a woman, who experienced neurological symptoms which is a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis, CEO said.

But Soriot stated the health of the woman is improving and she will be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, the drug maker’s CEO also confirmed that in July, the clinical trial was halted, after a participant experienced neurological symptoms. After examination, it was found that the participant has multiple sclerosis. This is unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine treatment, he stated.