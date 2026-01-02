 'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threatens Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting Over Worsening Economic Condition
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threatens Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting Over Worsening Economic Condition

'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threatens Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting Over Worsening Economic Condition

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of consequences if it uses force against peaceful protesters amid nationwide unrest over economic hardship, saying America is “locked and loaded.” Iran rejected the warning, accusing the US and Israel of interference. Protests turned violent, leaving several dead and injured, marking Iran’s biggest unrest since the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threaten Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting Over Worsening Economic Condition | X

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (January 2) warned Iran of dire consequences if Tehran continues to use force against peaceful protesters. Notably, Iran is witnessing widespread protests over worsening economic conditions in the country.

Trump said that the US is "locked and loaded" to respond if Iranian authorities use any force against the protesters. "If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the US President said in his Truth Social post.

Responding to Trump's remarks, Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker who serves as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, alleged on the social platform X that Israel and the US were stoking the demonstrations.

"Trump should know that intervention by the US in domestic problems corresponds to chaos in the entire region and the destruction of US interests," Larijani wrote on X, which is currently banned by Iranian authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates
Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge
Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge

Protests over deteriorating economic conditions rocked Iran. Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers, and torched vehicles.

As per Fars News Agency, at least two people were killed during clashes between dozens of protesters and police in Lordegan county in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

A member of Iran's Basij paramilitary force was killed and 13 others injured in the city of Kuhdasht in the unrest that broke out on Wednesday night. Twenty people were detained during the protests, the prosecutor of Kuhdasht said on Thursday, according to state-run Tasnim News Agency.

The unrest represents the largest demonstrations since the nationwide protests of 2022, which erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody following her arrest for allegedly violating headscarf rules.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threatens Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting...

'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threatens Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting...

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Owners Of Crans-Montana Bar Have UK Links, Reports Claim

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Owners Of Crans-Montana Bar Have UK Links, Reports Claim

'We Are All Thinking Of You': New York City Mayor Mamdani Writes A Note For Activist Umar Khalid

'We Are All Thinking Of You': New York City Mayor Mamdani Writes A Note For Activist Umar Khalid

'Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye Hain': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Recalls Conversation With Pak Aunty In...

'Logon Ke Dil Badal Gaye Hain': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Recalls Conversation With Pak Aunty In...

‘He’s About to Die…’: Somali-American Woman Threatens Elon Musk During TikTok Live;...

‘He’s About to Die…’: Somali-American Woman Threatens Elon Musk During TikTok Live;...