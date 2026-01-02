 Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Owners Of Crans-Montana Bar Have UK Links, Reports Claim
The owners of Le Constellation, the Swiss bar destroyed in a deadly fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort, reportedly have links to the UK. The blaze, which broke out during New Year celebrations, killed at least 47 people and injured 115 others. The nightclub was opened in 2015 by Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica, who studied in south Wales, reports said.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge leaving people dead and injured, during New Year's celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | . AP/PTI

Multiple casualties were reported in an explosion at a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Switzerland's Crans-Montana on Thursday (January 1) during New Year celebrations. According to latest news report published in newspaper The owners of the Swiss Bar have links to the UK.  Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica opened the nightclub 'Le Constellation' in the Crans-Montana ski resort in 2015 after a holiday to the upmarket destination.

40 Killed, 115 Injured In Blast

About 40 people were killed and at least 115 others injured after a devastating fire tore through a crowded bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year’s celebrations, authorities said. Witnesses believe the blaze was accidentally triggered when birthday candles placed on a champagne bottle were raised too close to the venue’s low wooden ceiling.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 am local time at Le Constellation, a popular bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort that was packed with holidaymakers welcoming the new year. According to Swiss police, most of the injured suffered serious burns or smoke inhalation. Emergency services rushed to the scene as flames spread rapidly through the premises.

Early reports had mentioned a possible explosion, but authorities moved quickly to clarify the situation.

The Blast Not A Terrorist Attack

Police stressed that the incident was not a terrorist attack but a tragic fire accident. More than 100 people were believed to be inside the bar at the time, many of them foreign tourists visiting Crans-Montana for the holiday season. Swiss President Guy Parmelin called the incident one of the worst tragedies the country has experienced, as efforts continue to identify victims and support their families.

