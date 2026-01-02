London-Based Sikh Man Alleges Attack By Khalistan Supporters In Las Vegas, Seeks Police Probe

Harman Singh Kapoor, a London-based Sikh and restaurant owner, has alleged that he was threatened and attacked by a group identifying themselves as Khalistan supporters in Las Vegas. Kapoor shared two videos on X showing him engaged in a heated verbal exchange with several turban-wearing men at the Forum Shops.

In his post, Kapoor said the incident occurred while he was with his family. He claimed the group stopped him and issued direct threats, allegedly saying, “This is not the UK and you are not safe here,” which he said was a reference to his vocal stance on social media against radical extremism. Kapoor further alleged that during the confrontation, his daughter was pushed, leaving the family deeply shaken.

He accused the security personnel at the Forum Shops of failing to intervene or provide meaningful assistance as the situation escalated. Calling the incident a serious threat to his family’s safety, Kapoor urged the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to urgently investigate the matter.

“No one should be threatened or physically assaulted for expressing their views, especially in front of their children,” he wrote, adding that freedom of speech must not be met with intimidation or violence. Kapoor also tagged US President Donald Trump in his post, seeking attention to the incident.

Notably, in May this year, he was allegedly attacked by a group of Pakistanis in London.