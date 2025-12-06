 UK Govt Imposes Sanctions On British Sikh Businessman For Funding Pro-Khalistan Militant Group Babbar Khalsa
The UK government has sanctioned British Sikh businessman Gurpreet Singh Rehal and Babbar Akali Lehar under its Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regime for funding the pro-Khalistan militant group Babbar Khalsa. Rehal faces asset freezes and director disqualification. The move aims to disrupt terror financing and protect the UK’s financial system from abuse.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
UK Govt Imposes Sanctions On British Sikh Businessman For Funding Pro-Khalistan Militant Group Babbar Khalsa | File Pic (Representative Image)

London: The UK government has announced sanctions against a British Sikh businessman and a group associated with him in the first use of the country's 'Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regime' to disrupt funding for the pro-Khalistan militant group Babbar Khalsa.

Gurpreet Singh Rehal, linked with the Panjab Warriors sports investment firm, faces an asset freeze and director disqualification as he is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India, the UK's Treasury department said on Thursday.

Alongside, it also announced an asset freeze against "Babbar Akali Lehar" for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group.

"We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain's financial system," said Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Govt Deploys AI-Driven Monsoon Forecasts, Pest Detection And Chatbot Tools To Boost Crop Productivity And Farmer Welfare
Bank Of Baroda & Bank Of India Follow Suit After RBI Slashes Key Policy Rate
PM Modi Leads Tributes On 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas As Nation Honours Dr Ambedkar’s Enduring Constitutional Legacy
India Crisis Day 5: Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled So Far Across Major Cities, Long Queue Of Passengers Seen At Airports; VIDEOS
US: Former Pentagon Official Michael Rubin Says Putin's Visit To India Is Seen As 'Result Of Trump's...
"This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism - wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred," she said.

His Majesty's (HM) Treasury said it assesses Rehal to be involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar's terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, providing financial services to, as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military material.

"HM Treasury also assesses that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa's terrorist activities by promoting and encouraging and carrying out recruitment activities for the group and itself," the department states.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: US President Donald Trump Awarded First Ever Peace Award
Under this week's crackdown, all funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now subject to an asset freeze. These designations will prevent all UK persons and entities from dealing with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by either Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar; or making funds, economic resources and financial services available to or for their benefit. This includes any of the entities they own or control, without a licence from HM Treasury or an applicable exception.

"Rehal is also subject to director disqualification sanctions which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or directly or indirectly taking part in or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company," the Treasury said.

This week's action is said to be the result of close collaboration between the Treasury and policing partners, as part of what the British government said is its determination to protect both national security and the peaceful communities affected by terrorism.

Russian Education Agency Opens New Delhi Branch To Boost India–Russia Academic Cooperation
Under the Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, HM Treasury can freeze assets and impose restrictions on individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism. This helps prevent terrorist financing and protects the UK's financial system from abuse.

Violations of sanctions imposed under this law come with penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment on indictment, or civil penalties of up to 1 million pounds or 50 per cent of the breach value - whichever is greater.

The Treasury noted that Babbar Khalsa, which also uses the name Babbar Khalsa International, is a proscribed terrorist organisation and its assessment views Babbar Akali Lehar to be an "involved person" under the regulations.

The sanctions against Rehal extend to organisations owned by him, namely: Saving Punjab, Whitehawk Consultations Ltd and unincorporated organisation/association Loha Designs.

'Asim Munir Is A Radical Islamist': Deepfake Of Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khan Goes Viral, Fake...
Panjab Warriors, a London-based global sports investment firm, in June completed the purchase of Morecambe Football Club (FC) in Lancashire, north-west England.

"This is more than a business venture; it's a commitment to the fans, the town, and the future of Morecambe FC," Gurpreet Singh Rehal said on behalf of Panjab Warriors at the time.

Morecambe FC and Panjab Warriors issued a joint statement soon after the government's sanctions announcement on Thursday to claim that Rehal held a "consultancy role" and is no longer affiliated with either organisation.

'Didn't Start It, Will Finish When Our Goals Are Met': Putin On Russia–Ukraine War
"Following recent serious concerns that have come to light, we took immediate and decisive action, and his association with both organisations has been fully removed," the statement read.

"Both organisations operate under strict governance and compliance standards, and we have used this moment to further strengthen our internal processes, including enhanced due diligence checks for key personnel. We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and in full alignment with all regulatory requirements," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

