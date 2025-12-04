 'Didn't Start It, Will Finish When Our Goals Are Met': Putin On Russia–Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Ukraine started the war, not Russia and Moscow aims to conclude it once its objectives are achieved. Speaking to India Today ahead of his India visit, Putin cited Ukraine's actions against Russian interests. He is in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, meeting PM Modi.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin | File

New Delhi: Speaking on the Russia–Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia did not start the Ukraine war and that it was Ukraine, under the influence of the West, that started it. However, Russia will end the war once its goals are met. The statement was made by the Russian President during an exclusive interview with India Today.

Putin also said that Ukraine has harmed Russian interests by banning the Russian language in several territories and by driving people away from temples, churches, and so on. The President noted that Russia is desperate to protect its interests at any cost.

The interview was shot in Russia ahead of Putin's visit to India. Putin is in India for a two-day state visit. The Russian delegation will hold talks on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, science, technology, and culture. Putin will be attending the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, where several international and regional issues will be discussed.

PM Modi hosted a private dinner for the Russian President today. Earlier, PM Modi received the Russian President at Palam Airport in Delhi. The two leaders travelled in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, similar to what happened during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

