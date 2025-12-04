 PM Modi Arrives At Palam Airport To Receive Russian President Putin - VIDEO
On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before bilateral talks start. Following the talks, PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media. Putin will also lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
PM Modi Arrives At Palam Airport To Receive Russian President Putin | IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Palam Airport to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin. This marks Putin's first trip to India since Russia's war with Ukraine began in 2022. PM Modi will host a private dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Putin is on a two-day state visit to India.

On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before bilateral talks begin. Following the talks, PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media. Putin will also lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

The two leaders are set to discuss bilateral trade, defence, and avenues for cooperation. PM Modi and President Putin may travel in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, similar to what happened during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

