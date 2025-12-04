PM Modi Arrives At Palam Airport To Receive Russian President Putin - VIDEO

PM Modi Arrives At Palam Airport To Receive Russian President Putin | IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Palam Airport to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin. This marks Putin's first trip to India since Russia's war with Ukraine began in 2022. PM Modi will host a private dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Putin is on a two-day state visit to India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before bilateral talks begin. Following the talks, PM Modi and President Putin will make a statement to the media. Putin will also lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

The two leaders are set to discuss bilateral trade, defence, and avenues for cooperation. PM Modi and President Putin may travel in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, similar to what happened during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Putin is visiting India after four years. His last visit was in 2021, before the Russia–Ukraine war began. Several key agreements are expected to be signed during the visit. Notably, Putin’s arrival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India–Russia strategic partnership.