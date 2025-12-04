US: Man Arrested After Random Attack On NYU Student; Victim Describes 'Definitely Violent'

Man Arrested After Random Attack On NYU Student | X

A man has been arrested and charged after a disturbing video caught the unprovoked attack of a 20-year-old New York University student, identified as Amelia Lewis, while she walked to class earlier this week. The assault occurred in front of 735 Broadway on Monday morning.

According to police, the victim was walking down the street when a man came up from behind her, pulled her hair and slapped her head and buttocks. She fell to the ground from the force of the blows. The video shows bystanders freezing in shock before several women rushed to help the student and called 911. Eyewitnesses described the footage as alarming.

Police arrested 45-year-old James Rizzo on Tuesday and charged him with persistent sexual abuse, forcible touching, and assault. Officers were initially responding to reports of a man sleeping inside a building when investigators linked him to the attack and took him into custody. Rizzo did not comment as he was escorted out of the 6th Precinct in handcuffs.

🚨🇺🇸 MAN ARRESTED FOR RANDOM ATTACK ON NYU STUDENT CAUGHT ON VIDEO



A 20-year-old NYU student was walking to class Monday morning when 45-year-old James Rizzo allegedly walked up behind her, pulled her hair, slapped her head and buttocks, and knocked her to the ground.… https://t.co/mA8q64JIBH pic.twitter.com/HpwNwZ71cb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 3, 2025

Victim Shared Video on X

The victim, Amelia Lewis, posted the surveillance footage on X, saying the assault was “definitely violent.” In her post, she thanked her friend for retrieving the video and said, “I’m shocked I even got this… I sent it to NYU security, and they forwarded it to the police.”

NYU student assault pic.twitter.com/LxFhzmiafM — Amelia Lewis (@AmeliaLewi33832) December 1, 2025

Lewis warned other students, writing, “This is the guy who has been assaulting many girls around campus… If you see him, please call 911.”

She added that the video showed the man following her across the street before targeting her directly, “You can see he literally followed me… and everyone around was in shock.”

Lewis expressed anger and fear after the attack, saying, “I’m a student at NYU. I should not be scared walking to my 9:30 a.m. class… This is unacceptable.”

NYU student's reactions

According to ABC 27, "I saw the video as well, which was scary and very disturbing. It's definitely something to be more on the lookout for, especially because that's exactly the route I would take. So it was very scary," said NYU graduate student Ashlyn Prieto.

Many NYU students have been shaken by the incident. “I've always been concerned about safety a little bit, but seeing something like that happen makes me even more worried,” NYU freshman Rachel Rosenberg told ABC 27.

Police investigation underway

According to ABC 27, NYU officials say they are supporting the student as the investigation unfolds. "The University is pleased that a suspect has been apprehended… We take this incident very seriously," NYU spokesperson John Beckman said, noting that campus safety officers assisted the victim and collaborated with police.

Investigators now question whether Rizzo might be linked to other unprovoked assaults on female NYU students in recent months.