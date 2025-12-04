Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: Registration Process For Private Schools Starts; Here's How To Apply

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27 | Canva

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: The Directorate of Education (DoE) will begin accepting applications for entry-level classrooms such as Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1 today, December 4, 2025. Once the admission forms are available, parents (on behalf of their children) can apply at edudel.nic.in, till December 27, 2025. Parents should carefully examine the admission criteria, point allocation, and form availability before applying for admission.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: Important dates

The admission schedule begins with applications being accepted from December 4 to 27, 2025. Schools will upload the details of all applicants on January 9, 2026, followed by the allocation of marks to each child under the points system on January 16, 2026. The first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23, 2026, after which parents can raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3, 2026. The second selection list will be published on February 9, 2026, and the admission process will conclude on March 19, 2026.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: How to apply?

To apply, students need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DoE at edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Nursery Admission 2026–27' link or similar.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration process by filling in basic details and then log in using the registered credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 form, upload the required documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: Age limit

As of March 31, 2026, the child must be at least three years old to be admitted to nursery, four years old for kindergarten, and five years old for class 1. At the level of the principal, schools can give an age relaxation of up to one month.

According to the Department of Education, children enrolling in Nursery in 2025-26 would automatically graduate to KG in 2026-27, while those in KG in 2025-26 will proceed to Class 1. As a result, Nursery admissions in 2026-27 will be limited to children who have finished three years, rather than four, by March 31, 2026.