 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows 40,000 Jobs In 30 Months, Hits Out At Former BRS Govt
ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state government here would fill 40,000 jobs in the next 30 months.

Addressing the public meeting in Husnabad, the Chief Minister said, "Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana martyr by filling the jobs and providing employment opportunities to the youth."

CM Revanth Reddy also took a swipe at the previous BRS government for neglecting the Husnabad assembly constituency.

"The BRS rulers focused only on the development of Gajwel, Siddipet, and Sircilla. No double-bedroom houses were allotted to the poor in Husnabad during the 10-year BRS rule. The projects, mainly Gadipelli and Gaourelli, were not completed. The BRS leaders exploited Husnabad as a sentiment during the launch of political campaigns," CM said.

Announcing huge funds for the development of Husnabad, the Chief Minister said that the government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh each and relieved them from the mounting debt burden.

"After the Congress came to power, we have spent Rs 1.40 lakh crores for farmers' welfare. Rs 8,000 crores were spent on free RTC travel for women. Self-help groups were promoted as the owners of the RTC buses, issued new ration cards to the beneficiaries and distributed fine rice. The People's government was also providing 200 units of free electricity to almost 50 lakh families," he said.

CM said appealing to people to elect good candidates as Sarpanches who should work in coordination with the ministers and MLAs to develop the villages.

