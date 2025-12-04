Odisha Class 12 Exams From Feb 18–Mar 21; CHSE To Use AI Cameras, Webcast For Monitoring

The class 12 theory examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha will be held from February 18 to March 21. | Representative image

Bhubaneswar: The class 12 theory examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha will be held from February 18 to March 21.

Announcing the detailed schedule for the Higher Secondary Examination 2026 here on Wednesday, CHSE Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das said the practical examinations will be conducted from January 2-15, while the admit cards will be made available online from December 15.

Altogether 4,00,736 students have registered for the 2026 examinations. Of them, 2,56,042 will appear in the Arts stream, 1,14,238 in the Science stream, 24,533 in Commerce, and 5,923 in the Vocational stream, Das said.

The CHSE chairman said the examinations will be conducted in 1,350 centres across the state under CCTV surveillance. The council will set up 210 exam hubs to store question papers.

The hubs will be equipped with AI-assisted cameras, while practical exam centres will have webcast and live-streaming facilities. Last year, 1,268 exam centres were arranged, CHSE controller of examinations, Prasanta Kumar Parida, said.

This year, two units of flying squads with six members and two vehicles will be deployed in each district to conduct surprise inspections to check for any malpractice, Parida added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)