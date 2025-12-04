 West Bengal: Egg Supply In Mid-Day Meals Threatened By Price Hike, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm
West Bengal: Egg Supply In Mid-Day Meals Threatened By Price Hike, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm

Mid-day meals in West Bengal government schools may lack eggs due to rising market prices. While the government allocates ₹6.50 per egg, retail prices have surged to ₹8, making it difficult for Anganwadi workers to provide eggs. The Independent Anganwadi Workers Association has demanded the government increase the allocation to match market rates.

Thursday, December 04, 2025
West Bengal: Egg Supply In Mid-Day Meals Threatened By Price Hike, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm | Image used for representation

Kolkata: Mid-day meals in government schools of West Bengal may lack eggs due to the price hike, Anganwadi workers said.

While the government allocation for each egg is only six and a half rupees, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide food with eggs in Anganwadi centres as the retail price of each egg has increased to Rs 8.

As a result, Anganwadi workers and helpers have been vocal about increasing the government allocation for eggs.

Members of the Independent Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association have submitted a deputation to the officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office in Mal Bazar of Jalpaiguri district, demanding that the price of eggs be fixed according to market price.

They also demanded an increase in allocation for the nutritional development of mothers.

On behalf of the organisation, Nabanita Majumder said on Thursday, "Although the market price of each egg is Rs 8, the government allocation is six and a half rupees. If the price of eggs keeps rising in the market, then how will we buy eggs for Mid-Day Meals? I have raised the issue with the officials."

According to her, if the allocation is not increased, then it will be difficult to provide eggs in the Mid-day Meal.

"Parents are complaining about not getting eggs at the Anganwadi centres. Anganwadi workers and helpers are facing problems," added Majumder.

Regarding the deputation, ICDS Mal Bazar Block Officer Sayak Das told a section of reporters, "The price of eggs has increased in the market. The matter has been reported to the higher authorities. Today, a demand has been made for an increase in the allocation. The matter will be reported to the higher authorities again."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

