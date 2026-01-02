Iran Mocks Trump’s Military Threat, Cites US Withdrawals From Iraq & Afghanistan

'Locked & Loaded': US President Donald Trump Threaten Iran Against Using Force On People Protesting Over Worsening Economic Condition | X

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after former US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action against Iran if its forces targeted peaceful protesters. Trump issued the warning in a social media post, claiming the United States was “locked and loaded” to intervene if Iranian authorities used violence against demonstrators.

The remarks drew a sharp response from Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who mocked Trump by pointing to what he described as America’s failed “rescue missions” in the Middle East. Shamkhani referenced the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 after two decades of military presence, which ended with the Taliban regaining control and large quantities of US-funded weapons being left behind. He also cited the US exit from Iraq, which he said contributed to instability and the eventual rise of ISIS.

Accusing Trump of reckless “adventurism,” Shamkhani warned Americans to focus on the safety of their own soldiers. In a post on X, he said any attempt to interfere with Iran’s security would face a swift and “regret-inducing” response, stressing that national security was a non-negotiable red line.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials dismissed reports of mass anti-government chants, claiming the visuals were manipulated using artificial intelligence. Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in Razavi Khorasan alleged that enemy media used AI to fabricate slogans calling for the fall of the Islamic system and the return of the monarchy.