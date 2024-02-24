Yi Jing at ITC Maratha Food Review: The Menu Is An Immersive Experience For All Senses

Chicken Char Siu Dumplings |

The concept of the recently opened Oriental restaurant in ITC Maratha is obvious from its name Yi Jing (classics with a change) — a classic menu with a twist. Chef Liang Xiao Qing, one of the best culinary talents in the city, has given the classic dishes a new mien with his skills and know-how. He has created an immersive experience for the diners that pleasures all their senses. Ideally, a Chinese meal starts with dim sums or starters and ends with soup. I didn’t end it with a soup, I had soup as a middle course between starters and mains. And I suggest you do that as well. It will give the much needed break between courses.

The list of dim sums and appetisers is quite long. Vegetarians must try Sake & Edmame Dumplings or Spinach & Black Pepper Flavoured Dumplings. The latter nearly melts in the mouth while leaving the kick of pepper on your tongue. Try the Steamed Mushroom Buns as well.

The non-vegetarians are in for a visual and palate treat with Chicken Char Siu Dumplings that pleasures both senses. These handcrafted dim sums, designed like a bird, are stuffed with soft interiors covered in thin noodles before frying and moulding. It is a medley of tasty textures and flavours when you savour them; these are unmissable! The Seafood Tobiko Dumpling is the next recommendation. A seafood stuffed, steamed dim sum topped with coloured tobiko (fish roe) is delectable. The tobiko leaves a little salty, yet appealing taste on your palate. There’s a toss between Sichuan Crispy Prawns and Spare Ribs BBQ with Mantou Buns in appetisers. If you love your pork, then it is the ribs definitely. They are perfectly marinated and cooked and fall off the bone as you eat.

Sichuan Crispy Prawns

If you are looking for a companion for your beer, then go for Stir Fried Water Chestnuts. Crisp water chestnuts tossed with chillies and served on a bed of sauteed coconut with chillies is again a combination of tasty textures. Little spicy, but delicious and an ideal companion for beer on a sultry afternoon. Cantonese Duck Cigar Roll or Cantonese Lotus Stems are good options too.

Take a break before the mains with soup. Sweet Corn with Crab Meat is a great option, but I would suggest Xin Jiang Style Wakame and Tomato Soup. It’s rightly flavoured, light on the palate and stomach. Move on to the mains. Chengru Style Lamb is highly recommended for subtle flavours and flawless cooking — not too raw or overcooked. Stir Fried Chinese Greens with Brown Garlic and their signature Mushroom Jewel Box Essenced with Truffle Oil are recommended for vegetarians. The truffle oil doesn’t overpower your senses, but touches your olfactory and palate quite delicately. Sliced Pomfret In Black Bean Sauce might remind you of the traditional Cantonese Mandarin Fish, but is slightly different. Chef Liang’s secret adds an umami touch to it.

The mains can be paired with rice or noodles. But, noodles make for a picturesque indulgence. The chefs at the open kitchen station make the noodles in your presence. Their swiftness and skill leave you spellbound. You can choose from an array of sauces, veggies, and meats as add-ons. However, Veg Sichuan Noodles are recommended if you plan to eat them with another main dish.

Yuzu Mascarpone Cheesecake with

Meal at Yi Jing is not complete without desserts. And that’s precisely why I recommended soup as a course breaker and not at the end. Their Yuzu Mascarpone Cheesecake with Hibiscus Scented Fresh Fruit Compote is a runway hit. As is Anise Caramel Custard with Sichuan Pepper Toffee Sauce. If you are not too hungry, then go for their homemade sorbet — one of the best and smoothest in town. Porcini or Ginger leave you yearning for more.

Yi Jing also has set menus. If you are in a hurry or not able to make your mind, go for them. Deliciousness is guaranteed.

Cost for two: Rs 5,000 (for two) (excluding alcohol)