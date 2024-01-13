Oven Fresh Food Review: Savour Lip-Smacking Veg Delicacies At This 30-Year-Old Mumbai Eatery

Spinach Canneloni |

Oven Fresh has such a vast regular menu… and their current Strawberry fest menu is titliating. So what does one do? One decides to indulge!

I start with Strawberry, Fig and Burrata Salad. It comes with generous dose of rocket leaves as well. The tangy sweetness of strawberries mixed with sharpness of leaves and burrata and smooth finish of figs is a treat. Their traditional vegetarian Caeser’s Salad is delicious. They get the dressing just right. The Strawberry Tostadas are a must. Slices of crisp toasts piled with fresh strawberry pieces that are marinated and sprinkled with mild spice and dressed with mint.

Move on to the soup — you are spoilt for choice with 14 veg soups on the menu. If you like the tang with zest, choose Tomato Lemongrass. If you want to just do a soup and salad combo then go for the thicker soups like Pesto Minestrone Stew or Morrocon Quinoa Stew. Like it spicy, then don’t miss Spicy Corn Tortilla. The spicy hot broth with veggies and tortilla crunch is ideal. The Hummus served with Lentil Kebabs and fresh pita bread is perfect combination of textures — hummus is rightly spiced and not too smooth, the mildly spiced kebabs give you the slight roughness and fresh, hot pita helps bind all, tastily. You should surely try the hot skillet meals — Sicilian Cottage Cheese for the normal and Mexican Chili Bake for the spice lovers. The Dahi Kebab served with muhammara and mint chutney are delicious as well.

Sicilian Cottage Cheese |

In case you are confused, we still have not reached the mains. There is, of course, a variety of breads that come fresh from the oven; the Pull Apart with Burrata is the best option. It oozes cheese when you pull it apart. Don’t miss the Palak Tarkari served with carrot ’n’ dill pilaf and black bean kebabs. Juliens of mix veggies cooked in spinach gravy — not too raw, not to mushy — served with delicious kebabs and rice. You can order for just the kebabs as well if you want and enjoy them with salsa and chutney. The Achari Paneer served with Malwani gravy and green peas pilaf is a wee extra spicy, but if you enjoy that tikhat taste, then please go for it. You have to try the Spinach Canneloni served on the bed of quinoa, topped with arrabbiata sauce and burrata cheese. The presentation is so enticing that you will want to attack it immediately. But you are advised to savour it slowly and appreciate the flavours. Ratatouille with Pesto Foccacia is just one of the other temptations that floor you with the flavours.

Oven Fresh has a reputation for their sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, enchiladas, and woks. Their multigrain sandwiches with variety of mushrooms, the Sauted Spinach in brioche, and Paneer ’n’ Black Bean sandwiches are specially recommended along with Mexican burger. Roma tomatoes hand-tossed pizza with rocket leaves, capers, etc, comes with feta cheese and is endorsed by many, including me. Their Wok is served with varied sauces and you can choose rice or a variety of noodles to go with. Hunan sauce is subtle in taste but my favourite remains Burnt Chilli.

Lemon Cheese Cake with Mango |

Currently, strawberry desserts are the best to go for. Their bestseller is a burst of flavours and textures that melt in the mouth and/or leave you wanting for more — Espresso Panacotta served with chocolate mousse, vanilla chantilly, hazelnut gelato and a bit of almond brownie. Croustillant is another dream treat for chocolate lovers. Dark chocolate mouse on the base of biscuit is served with dark chocolate gelato and raspberry sorbet. Lemon Cheese Cake topped with fresh mango slices and served with cold raspberry soup is another option if you are not a chocolate fan.

If you are one of those who thinks vegetarians have limited choice at restaurants, please visit this all-veg restaurant with a 30-year run just to be spoilt for choices.

Price for two: Rs 1,800