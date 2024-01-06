Gigi Food Review: A Must Visit Restaurant For Japanese And European Cuisine Lovers

Dhaval Udeshi’s passion for food inspired him to start a few restaurants and Gigi, is the latest in the long line of successful innovations. “My partners, Nikita Harishanghani and Pawan Shahri, are instrumental in my involvement. It’s because most of the time we are on same page, that we can create such special experiences,” says Dhaval.

Gigi, their latest offering, is a Japanese and European cuisine restaurant with exclusive cocktails and exhaustive beverage list. The place is open for lunch and dinner with three distinct sitting sections. At 9PM, the lighting changes across all sections and so does the music decibel. “The idea was to have a place where one is comfortable at any time; especially women,” Dhaval shares. “And the cuisine? Well, we wanted to give something different yet comforting… and after a lot of contemplation we curated this menu. Japanese is trending, but we wanted to give it a twist and make it interesting.”

While I sip my first cocktail (a twist to traditional negroni), I am served Carpaccio de Salmon. And, I am transported into a different world. The flavours are incredible. Home-made sauce with soy, lemon juice, mirin, habanero chillies, chives has salmon slivers floating in it. I licked the sauce up! “This is our secret recipe,” says Chef Beena, who has curated the entire menu at a short notice.

Niwatori Ramen |

Next is the Ahi Tuna Nachos — Japanese nachos. Instead of traditional tortilla chips, they have fried wonton and nori sheets — crisp, yet melting in moments when you put them in your mouth. Sprinkled with wasabi, avocado sauce, togarashi, harbanero drizzle and lots of tuna, this is so delicate and delectable that you do not realise that you have managed a plate. They have a myriad choice of sushis and pizzas. Their signature and chef’s special is GiGi Bling ehomaki. A vegetarian sushi that’s covered with golden varq (lining) and served in a golden plate. This spicy watermelon sushi has hint of yuzu, has Philadelphia cream inside with a drizzle of truffle oil that’s surprisingly not powerful. It’s Jap Teriyaki Pizza for me. Chicken Teriyaki with San Marzano sauce, togarashi and some fried nori strips sprinkled on top. Tasty, but chicken lacked the intensity of teriyaki. Beena’s recommendation, Blueberry Flatbread is tasty. Served with chilly oil, it has an option of spice and tang. The menu is divided into — Sushi, Small Plates, Pizzas, Pastas, Ramen/Rice/Noodles and Desserts. In small plates, Balsamic Phyllo Cups and Sicilian Prawns are recommended. The phyllo cups are loaded with veggies, and cream cheese. Crispness of phyllo and softness of cheese is delightful to the palate. Prawns tossed in butter with chillies, orange and lemon zest are delectable.

Fettucine Funghi e tartufo |

Do try the Gigi Spicy Vodka Pasta, if you don’t mind the little spice in your life. Penne tossed in tomato, vodka and chilli sauce with baby spinach and parmesan is not all fiery, just right. If in mood for subtle and creamy, Fettucine Funghi e tartufo is the dish.

Kohitsuje Udon and Niwatori Ramen are recommended. Please leave some space for desserts and don’t miss the Gigi Signature Tiramisu. It’s a treat for all your senses. The server comes to your table and creates it step by step to titillate you and the end result is a dessert that teases your palate as it melts in your mouth.

Don’t forget to book your table if you don’t want to be disappointed. Remember before ordering that the portions are quite big.

Price for two: Rs 4,000 (without alcohol)