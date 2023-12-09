Coast & Bloom Food Review: The Restaurant Offers Food From Coasts Across The Globe For All Tastes 

Port Wine Pomfret |

No! It is not Malvani or Goan or Kerala food. Quite contrary to the word that’s going around, Coast & Bloom, the new place at Kohinoor Square, in Dadar West, is not just another seafood place. It is a fine dining restaurant that serves coastal cuisine across the world.

“We know it is difficult to do justice to such a wide canvas,” Chef Parab, partner and chef of the restaurant admits. “But it also gives us scope to revamp our menus every few months and keep the interest of our guests alive.”

Mitra Walke, partner, says that the restaurant was his attempt to take forward the legacy of his parents who started Chaitanya, the Malvani restaurant. “But it was mandatory that I carve a niche for myself with something different. I was clear that while I do keep the tradition alive, I also offer a fine dine experience to my guests while giving them a choice to choose from the variety of cuisines offered.”

The vibes of the restaurant are welcoming. Simple, well-lit décor that boasts of walls with sea murals invites you. With two private dining areas, it vies to be a family party place. They have dishes from varied coasts of India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Italy, and California.

Insalata Mista Salad |

The Crab Kakori sounds interesting so that’s the first thing I choose. And I am delighted that I do. Skillfully kneaded crab meat is wrapped on the seekh and gently placed on the plate after a few minutes in the tandoor. The flavours are delectable, and the meat nearly melts in your mouth. If you love your crabs and are not allergic to shellfish, then please don’t miss this. Follow this with Coastal Banga, a spicy chicken broth that can refresh your palate and senses. But mind you, it is spicy. If your tastebuds can’t handle that little extra tikhaa, then avoid this and go for Wild Mushroom Veloute as a soup. Pair this with Insalata Mista — a salad with red amarnath, micro-greens, candied gooseberries and balsamic dressing. Shrimp lovers try the Kokum Shrimps — blanched white shrimps with unique kokum and kalakhatta dressing.

For the next course, vegetarians should try the Cilantro Plantains. But make sure you ask them to dice the plantain as the thick slices kind of dilute the flavours.

Cilantro Plantains |

Their Seaside Savouries section is a treat for seafood lovers. Especially the Sungta Maria, a dish inspired by a homemaker in Goa. Tiny prawns marinated and cooked in xacuti masala served on garlic toast with dill mayo and lettuce. This nearly bite-size savoury is an explosion of flavours. If you enjoy oysters, then Oysters Rockfeller is your go-to dish — baked oysters with sambuca and buttercream. If you like it spicy and are not too fond of seafood, the Andhra Chilly Chicken should be your choice or choose the Korean Chicken if you like it mildly spiced.

Salmon Picatta |

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to mains. Vegetarians and non-vegetarians, both can be confused about what to eat as there is quite a big menu for both. The menu is full of myriad dishes from Thailand, Italy, West Bengal, Karwar, Thailand, etc. Vegetarians should not miss Ishtew with appams. You can also try the Black Vatana Usal (black peas curry cooked with signature malavani masala) with Amboli, Neer Dosa, Bhakri or Wade. Don’t miss the traditional Kolambi Khichadi. In the mood for something international — Salmon Picatta or Sicilian Al Forno. Portwine Pomfret — whole pomfret marinated in wine and then grilled to perfection is also a great choice. Also try the Chingari Malai Curry, which is a white version of the popular Bengali prawn curry.

Mangalorean Idiyos |

For the sweet tooth, I would strongly recommend Mangalore Idiyos, and Cannoli. The idiyos are a twist to the traditional red rice steamed pockets. Here they are filled with ghee-roasted nuts, fresh grated coconuts and jaggery, wrapped in banana leaves before steaming. Delicious idiyos should be eaten hot and is possible with some extra ghee. Cannoli is an Indian sweet twist to the Italian savoury. These brandy-infused crunchy shells delight the palate with textural difference variance and subtle tastes.

I didn’t get a chance to taste their cocktails, but have heard they have good mixologist and have their license in place now.

Average price for two: Rs 3500

Address: Second Floor, Kohinoor Square, Dadar - W, N C. Kelkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Mumbai