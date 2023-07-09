What Is Barbiecore? The 2023 Trend That Has Turned The East And The West All Pink

Recently, Singapore malls reported that their pink sunglasses and watches were out of stock as they were being picked up by every woman and man in order to be ‘in vogue’. Pink is trending on red carpets, in stores and on Instagram. It is officially being referred to as ‘Barbiecore’ trend — thanks to the upcoming flick Barbie.

The highly awaited Barbie movie featuring Ryan Gosling with bleach blonde hair as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie takes the characters out of the toy box and puts them into the real world.

The new Barbiecore trend embodies the 80s-twinged, angular yet hyper-feminine clothing of Barbie in bubblegum pink. It’s about embracing vibrant hues, particularly the doll’s signature hot pink, in everyday life. This ’80s-inspired unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking centre stage as the style of the season not just for the mommies but kiddies too. For mommies it is nostalgia induced, for kids it’s real.

In the Barbie world

The return of Barbiecore received popularity in the Western fashion industry first. Following the Italian fashion designer’s eponymous label Valentino Garavani’s 2022-23 Valentino Pink PP Fall/Winter collection and the upcoming Barbie movie have sparked the welcome for the much-loved mood booster colour pink. This year’s fashion runways and red carpets have seen an influx of hot pink and Barbie-approved shades. The looks graced the Grammy Awards, Cannes and Golden Globes as well. Gigi Hadid, Florence Pugh, Conan Gray, Billy Porter, Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa were amongst the fleet of celebrities who flaunted the high-fashion aesthetic.

Back home in India, name your favourite celebrity, and there’s a chance that they’ve worn Barbie pink at least once in the last few months. Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt all have gone down the pink path.

Celebrity influencer Masoom Minawala chose to underline her Cannes red carpet appearance in pink as her conscious choice. “I consciously chose to don the colour twice at Cannes, as I wanted to embrace the power and the boldness that hues of pink have,” she said.

Gender equality

Breaking the stereotypes are tinseltown men like Kapil Sharma and Ranveer Singh giving barbiecore vibes.

“Can boys wear pink? Yes, real men wear pink. Pink is a masculine and a cool colour for guys. Unknown to many, historically, pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral attributes. Men can wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness,” said Kapil Sharma when asked about doing a show in a pink suit styled by his wife Ginny Sharma.

The colour that appeared on planet Earth 1.1 billion years ago is considered to be one of the first colours. Designers believe that men embracing pink talks a lot about gender equality. “Guys embracing pink is a sign that we are approaching for more equality and liberation of fashion. Just like a black dress, everyone should have a classic pink dress,” said celebrated fashion designer Amy Billimoria who is famous among Karisma Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Urmila Matondkar, Vaani Kapoor, Mahi Gill, etc.

Pink accessories? Why not!

In addition to apparel, accessories and make-up products have also entered Barbiecore look market. Gen Z is super excited about the hot pink eyeliner, nail polish and blush-ons that have flooded the social media. Brands like Westside and Masaba Gupta’s Love Child have introduced their new range of make-up products in pink shades.

“Gen Z is aware of the new trends through their Instagram feeds and vibrant colours including neon and pink. There’s immense thought given to meet the trends for Gen Z combined with the fashion from the 60s and 80s in everything we produce,” said Shailina Parti, COO at Trent, Westside.

Celebrity designer Masaba Gupta points out that there is more room for brands to experiment with colours and products. “There is more space for beauty brands to experiment with the trends. There was a time when women would use one branded lipstick and wait for someone to come from abroad to bring that lipstick. I wanted to create a brand for a younger audience and that’s why it is so vibrant and with more young colours,” said Masaba.

Everyday essentials

While designers and beauty labels are doing their best to match the Barbicore trend, local street vendors have joined the gang as well. Everyday essentials like umbrellas, raincoats, tiffin boxes, school bags... all are pink.

“There’s a huge demand for pink umbrellas. Every monsoon, Barbie umbrellas are sold in maximum numbers. There’s always a demand for this colour among girls. This year, even their mothers are asking for pink umbrellas, albeit minus Barbie image,” says Hussain Ahmad, a street vendor in Mumbai.

Bottomline — the Barbie and her pink has taken over the world big time. Let’s see how well the film does.

Barbie on its way

Ever since the trailer of the movie Barbie has been released, people are super excited. They will finally see the human version of the Mattel-produced doll in love-action form on the big screen along with her boyfriend Ken. To top it, Ryan Gosling who plays Ken looks adorable in his all pink attire.

Women are gushing over the trailer and are waiting eagerly to see Barbie on the big screen. “I grew up with Barbie. I remember my parents had subscribed to a monthly newsletter and I would get Barbie goodies every month. As a kid, I forced my parents to get me a Barbie, every time a new one was released. Then there was the Ken doll, the Barbie houses, sets, and the little Barbies. And, then came the song I Am A Barbie Girl. So, watching Barbie the film is a nostalgic high for me. I might not be as fascinated with the doll today at this age, but it certainly holds a special place in my heart,” says Manasvi S, a media professional.

Not only women but men too are excited to see Gosling recreating the Ken vibe. “I will go for Ryan Gosling. The trailer is very attractive with a retro look. It will be fun. Although Barbies are not for us, Ryan and for nostalgia’s sake I will watch the movie,” says 32-year-old Joseph Fernandes.

“I find it hilarious that some men feel the need to whisper about this. Just let the whole world know you want to delve into this heavily pink world. I promise, there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” says Pankaj Sharma, a 34-year-old choreographer.

Ten-year-old Aadya is super excited. “My Barbie is going to be real!” she says. For her it is her everyday playmate coming alive on big screen and singing and dancing with Ken. ‘I am just waiting to see which is the role she is playing — doctor, dancer, waitress... I have all of these.”