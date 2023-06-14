Fashion's Favourite Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla On Her Acting Ambitions In Bollywood; 'Never Say Never'

Diipa Büller-Khosla |

If you are active on Instagram for the last three years, it is highly unlikely that you are not familiar with Diipa Büller-Khosla. The fashion influencer is famous for her enviable closet, and relatable Ayurvedic beauty advice. She is the first Indian to collaborate with MAC Cosmetics on the collection that was inspired by her highly double-tapped wedding-inspired collection. The entrepreneur is one of the very few influencers to be invited to the recently concluded Cannes 2023 where she channelled the essence of Goddess Laxmi with a pure silk taffeta draped evening gown in desert brown with an attachable voluminous trail by Egyptian designer Marmar Halim.

Born in Delhi, Diipa started blogging when she was studying international law while presenting her interesting outlook on everything from style, women empowerment, human rights and skin care. Cut to today, Diipa lives a charmed life with a glaze of glamour in an amalgamated world where she is not only a social media star and influencer, but a mother, wife, and entrepreneur. We caught up with Diipa during her recent India visit when the diva was wowing onlookers with her choice of attire and confidence at the opening of NMACC in Mumbai. Excerpts:

Do tell us about your journey so far as an influencer and an entrepreneur. What have been some of your key learnings and milestone moments?

My journey has been filled with ups and downs, but it has taught me so much along the way. One of the key learnings for me has been to remain open to new ideas and perspectives. The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and it's important to adapt and grow with it. I'm also always looking for ways to challenge myself creatively and professionally. It's about embracing new opportunities and stepping outside of my comfort zone to continue learning and evolving.

What interested you to become a social media influencer and make it a full-time profession?

My journey as an influencer was quite unplanned and random at first. I started sharing my experiences and thoughts on social media, and to my surprise, I found a community of like-minded and relatable individuals. This connection with people from all over the world encouraged me to continue sharing and engaging with them. As time went on, I realised the potential and impact I could have through my platform. It became a natural progression to turn my passion into a full-time profession, and I'm glad I made that decision.

In the last few years, there's a whole new industry dominated by influencers, what do you attribute this shift to?

This shift can be attributed to two factors: relatability and connection. Influencers can connect with their audience on a personal level, sharing relatable experiences, and creating a sense of community. Social media has bridged the gap between creators and consumers, allowing for more authentic connections. Additionally, the monetary value of influencer marketing has grown significantly. Brands recognise the power of influencers in reaching and engaging with their target audience.

Social media is a tricky place. Sometimes it's hard to decide what to keep private and what to keep public. How do you balance that equation?

For me, it's important to listen to my intuition and do what feels right in my heart. I prioritise protecting the privacy of my loved ones, and I'm mindful of what I choose to share publicly. Setting boundaries and being selective about what I share allows me to maintain a sense of authenticity and protect my personal life. Ultimately, it's about finding what works for you and staying true to yourself.

Do take us through your content creation strategy and how you devise great campaigns.

When it comes to content creation, my focus is always on adding value and creating a genuine connection with my audience. I aim to share stories, experiences, and insights that resonate with others. Planning ahead is essential, but I also leave room for spontaneity. It's important to stay in touch with the latest trends and listen to what my audience wants. By combining all this, I can devise campaigns that are both authentic and engaging.

Many influencers are trying their hands at acting, do you harbour any such secret desires?

Currently, my focus is entirely on inde wild (a skincare brand) and continuing to see it grow. I believe in giving my undivided attention to the ventures I'm involved in, and right now, acting isn't a part of my immediate plans. However, I'm always open to new opportunities and exploring different avenues in the future. Never say never!

It is a perception that influencers are financially driven and don't add tangible value to a common man's life, would you like to share your views on this?

My priority as an influencer is to connect with my audience and provide value. I am selective about the brands and products I collaborate with, and I never promote anything that I don't believe in or haven't personally experienced. It's essential for me to maintain authenticity and trust with my audience. While finances are important, my main focus is on building genuine connections, sharing knowledge, and inspiring others in various aspects of life.

You are phenomenal with luxury and lifestyle content, what do fashion and luxury mean to you? Are there any dos and don’ts you follow?

To me, fashion goes beyond just luxury. It's a form of self-expression and a way to embrace our individuality. Fashion comes from within and allows us to tell our stories through what we wear. Luxury is subjective and varies from person to person. It's not solely defined by material possessions but can also encompass indulgent experiences and emotional moments. When it comes to dos and don'ts, I believe in staying true to my personal style and wearing what makes me feel confident and comfortable. It's about embracing my own uniqueness rather than adhering to strict rules or trends.

How do you manage to be a mother, wife, beauty founder, activist and lifestyle influencer?

Balancing multiple roles can be challenging, but it's important to have clear priorities and make time for myself. I believe in setting boundaries and being organised. I try to create an environment that allows me to allocate time for each role and prioritise accordingly. It's a continuous process of finding the right balance and being mindful of my energy and well-being.

What are some of the myths you'd like to bust about being an influencer? What's the one thing people don't know about Diipa Bulelr Khosla, the person behind the screen?

It is that I'm an introvert at heart. While I enjoy connecting with people and sharing my journey, I also cherish my quiet and introspective moments. It's in those moments of solitude that I find inspiration and recharge my energy. I take time for myself, whether it's through practising self-care rituals, spending quality time with loved ones, or pursuing my personal interests. I also make sure to take breaks from social media when needed. Grounding myself in my values and surrounding myself with a strong support system also helps me stay centred amidst media attention and popularity.