Eat, Train, Dance, Gym, Work, Sleep and Repeat! Tiger Shroff's Fitness and Diet Secret Revealed!

Ever since Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, the actor is hailed for dancing away with Bollywood’s finest and highly intense action films in foreign countries. Undoubtedly, an exception to the quintessential B-Town boy. His perfectly chiselled body is every man’s dream and if you too are asking yourself ‘How can I get that sculpted body?' We asked the best-groomed actor himself, Tiger Shroff, the dashing son of Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff, a true inspiration for keeping fit and now the face of Carrera X Prowl. In this exclusive tête-à-tête with The Free Press Journal, the actor reveals everything about his passion for fitness, diet and cheat days with a few tips for those wanting to have those perfect abs.

Fitness

I am a bit extremist particularly when we talk about following my fitness routine and, hence, I try not to miss my workout. I love staying fit so working out is one of the things that I like doing. Apart from this, Martial arts and dancing are a few other things that keep me busy during my free time. A typical day for me would be “Eat, Train, Dance, Gym, Work, Sleep and Repeat”.

Daily diet

I try to follow a proper diet and my dietician helps me to stay away from simple carbohydrates like sugar, cakes, sugary drinks, sweets, potatoes, etc. I usually try to take more proteins from natural sources and sometimes from whey protein powder too. On my cheat days, I prefer having desserts which I love and usually avoid on my normal days.

A day when not working out

Sports, meeting friends, parents’ calls, coffee, thinking about what next, books — sometimes.

Workout advice for newcomers

Avoid drinking and smoking and detoxify your body regularly.

Always train yourself under a professional trainer and if not professional training, try to inculcate some kind of physical activity in your daily life.

Make sure you get seven-eight hours of sleep to maintain a toned good physique.

Style statement

I can be called a fashion enthusiast who loves experimenting with his clothes and style statement. I have made clothing choices which have broken gender norms and the definition of traditional clothing. I prefer wearing clothes that define and reflect my personality but at the same time are comfortable for me.

One accessory in my collection

Sunglasses! I am a shy person and sunglasses give me the best opportunity to stay in my zone and at the same time be with the public. I use Carrera x Prowl sunglasses.

Not singing often

I sing whenever I get the time, may it be the cover songs from K-pop bands or English songs.

