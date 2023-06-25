Beyond politics: Meet Shiv Sena’s 33-year-old unapologetic politician Aaditya Thackeray

We caught up with the former Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Higher Education for the Government of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray during his recent visit to the Free Press Journal office.

Deeply passionate about politics and the development of Maharashtra, the young leader seemed at ease when asked questions about politics and beyond.

The 33-year-old politician is making a distinct name for himself on the affairs of the state and one might go with the romantic theory that politics runs in his blood. Aditya began his journey as a politician in 2019 when he won the election from Worli constituency, the first member to contest and win elections. Prior to getting officially elected, Thackeray played a significant role in several projects during the BJP government, prominently banning a single use plastic in the state.

With his mix of disarmingly youthful looks, sartorial flair and family heritage, the politician is fascinating to watch. The eldest of two children born to Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya was in school when he developed inclination towards politics and spent time with his grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

Today, the young man is redefining the idea of a modern-day political leader. He is surely not your typical politician; he reads histories of the British monarchy, enjoys poetry and cricket, looks forward to family holidays overseas and to, one day, taking decisions that can change millions of lives. Meet Aaditya Thackeray, 33-year-old scion of India’s most controversial political dynasty.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your image as a politician is far from a conventional minister. What is your idea of a 21st-century politician?

There's always a philosophy that being something you have always been is very important. When people are in positions there's different behaviour that you see in others or subordinates but that changes when you are not in the ruling party. I have seen people showing withdrawal symptoms. So I think being someone who you really are is very important. Governments keep coming and going, posts keep coming and going, for me, what you are is what you are always going to be always. My father always told me that all of this is temporary, you don't need to think that since you have become a minister you have to be different when you are going to meet people and you need to buckle yourself. You have to wear a particular jacket or become all stiff and tight. All this is not required. You can be what you are and still serve the people. Be the person you are because that's why people have elected you. So being yourself is very important. Around the world in developed countries, there's no difference between a common man and a minister, it's just a job that you do.

Do travel and your exposure to foreign political scenarios contribute to your services as a public servant?

More than me, I wanted to convert it to Maharashtra. We sort of never realised this but the protocol department earlier was always with the minister who is not important in the cabinet and would go and receive expats. I took it upon myself and realised that just like Delhi, Mumbai is a huge centre for business, finance, tourism and culture of course. We have 120 consular missions in Mumbai that were never connected as largely as we did in our government. Every week, we started meeting the consular missions, and we realised that a lot of them have a huge investment in Maharashtra. Germany has more than 490 companies and Sweden has 107 companies that have invested in Maharashtra. Finland and Norway also have huge investments here. South America is a huge potential partner for India and federal states like ours. Why haven't we connected with them before? So when you start meeting them, you realise that there are more opportunities for trade and tourism for our state and country with these countries.

You come from an illustrious family, what is your most precious learning from your grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray that you still follow?

We were never made to sit to learn about politics. But I was always very interested in politics and used to sit with him a lot. We would play together, travel and hang around as well so I picked up things I grew. But one of the things that I have learned from my grandfather is never lie and if you want to convince people then you should be convinced first, don't half back things and take it to people. Another piece of advice was, to be honest with people, which is very important. He also told me that money and post keep coming, it's the reputation that you hold and is what defines you, which I still stick to.

Do you find yourself in a dilemma of doing something as a young millennial and as a political leader?

Not at all! I always wanted to be what I am trying to be. I have always liked that wherever you go, people recognise you, want to meet you and take selfies with you. I always think of it this way: how many politicians are there who you want to go and take a selfie with? So I don't want to go into disguise and hide myself and I don't miss anything. Everything that I do is something that I can be proud of, something that is normal. I don't hold myself back. If I want to play cricket, I would do that anywhere. If I want to watch a movie or go to my favourite restaurant to eat, I would do that and not restrict myself.

Have you given thought to the kind of person you would like to spend your life with?

It's tricky. I think as I see my mother, she keeps us all grounded. So that's a great quality to have.

How would you describe yourself?

There's a lot more to work on me. Keep working, keep enjoying what you are doing and keep doing what you enjoy.

How would you describe fashion and what does it mean to you?

Something that I get lectures from my mother at home saying, you wear boring clothes and you don't wear colours or you only wear blue then the maximum fashion adventure you go to is white. I think the colours have stuck to me. If you see a blue shirt and blue jeans you don't have to think much about it. I have tons of things to do so I don't want to be thinking about what I should wear. It's the simplest thing you can wear and go anywhere. I cracked this cheat code earlier when my friends were getting married less than a decade ago. All you need is a nice colourful kurta and you can go to any event. You don't have to stress about your clothes. I don't want to be the one thinking more about clothes than work.

What is your favourite food?

I am not too fussy. It depends on the mood but whatever is available on the table. Poha and Upma made at home are my preferred choices. I also like Pamdhra Rassa from Kolhapur.