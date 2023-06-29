Mumbai: First Drag Ballroom To Take Place In The City On July 2

Picture for representational purpose |

In a first-of-its-kind event, Mumbai's Drag House, The House Of Luna is all set to host an evening of IT Ball 01 this Sunday. Titled Drag Ballroom, the event will bring together drag performers, stunning looks, and a drag competition open to all — with participants standing the chance to win trophies. At the end of this Pride month, the House of Luna is paying homage to the local drag culture and celebrating it with The IT Ball 01. Drag queens, kings, and non-binary performers will compete in various categories, showcasing their authentic selves and serving lewks that redefine beauty standards.

Acclaimed drag artists like Deedeepls, Rayyan Monkey, Sunil Bormahela, and Kristheticc will also be participating in the event. In addition, Glorious Luna aka Suruj Rajkhowa is a renowned Drag Artist, a runway model who also walked the Lakme Fashion Week and is a popular makeup director and a drag daughter to Legendary drag queen Sushant aka Rani KoHEnur of the House of KoHEnur will also be participating in the event.

Originating from African American and Latinx communities in 1970, the Ballroom Drag Culture provides a platform for individuals, especially queer people of colour, to showcase their creativity, talent, and style through performance, fashion, and dance. It's a space where marginalised communities come together to freely express themselves, celebrate their identities, and challenge societal norms and discrimination.

Picture for representational purpose |

Throughout history, Ballroom Drag Culture has fueled political activism and influenced mainstream music, fashion, and films. While shows like Pose and Ru Paul's Drag Race have contributed to the global acceptance of Drag culture, Mumbai's drag scene, led by artists like Sushant Divgikr/Rani KoHEnur, has found her place in the Indian mainstream. Rani is an internationally acclaimed drag artist and has already worked with numerous a-list designers in the Indian fashion industry. She is involved in film and TV projects including one with Marvel Studios Project alongside Saif Ali Khan.

From voguing battles to jaw-dropping runway creations, this event promises to be an immersive experience that transcends conventional party conventions.

The event will be judged by designer Saisha Shinde, Urfi Javed, Elton Fernadez, Faraz Ansari, and Kshitij Kankaria.

Read Also Pride Month 2023: 6 Drag Queens from India who redefine beauty and inclusivity