Exclusive: Piyush Mishra On Relationships With Women After Marriage, Battling With Alcoholism And More

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Actor, writer and music composer, Piyush Mishra kissed success after the satire song 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' from Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal (2009) became immensely popular among Hindutva group supporters
Dropped out of college to join NSD, being sexually abused by a relative as a teenager, falling in love with a teacher to struggles in Mumbai before getting recognition, and battling with alcoholism the actor recounts everything in his autobiographical novel 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra'
About being sexually abused by a relative he said, “The incident changed me completely. There's nothing to hide. I remember everything since my childhood. Everything is etched in my mind. If you are aware and conscious, you remember everything.”
Mishra wrote this novel during the COVID-19 lockdown. “Everyone was saying there was no work but I was so busy writing my book. I enjoyed that process because I always wanted to share the real me with people who regard me so highly,” he said
Mishra has a message to convey to newcomers in theatre “They have started viewing me as the god. They think I am flawless and someone great. I want to tell them that I have so many flaws and have lived a rebellious and flawed life so I am just a human who had all the imperfections while growing up."
From struggling with alcoholism to anger issues and infidelity, Mishra opens up on several crucial and disturbing moments in his life that he says have shaped him as an actor, singer and lyricist — more importantly as a human
“I have grown up in a family where my father was not in a position to take his stand. My mother was very kind; she only did her duties as a woman and never got any rights. Every event in my life has helped me evolve as a person and then as a performer."
In the book, Piyush recounts his association with many women in different phases of his life. “Some of them are still in touch. I lost some of my friends but all the relations with women were beautiful and there is an immense respect for each one of them.”
