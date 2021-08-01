The Millennial Pilgrim: Why we need to marry Western psychology with Eastern philosophy

On the flip side, such labelling and disidentification can lead to one not taking ownership of their behaviour and dumping all the blame on the disidentified part — i.e not you. It wasn’t me, it was my anger, my hunger, my hurt, my personality, my past experiences, my abusive father that made me do it — the western paradigm of psychology can help you escape responsibility for your actions.

In that sense, disidentification and dissociation — a classic coping mechanism in the tool kit of the neurotic — can be mixed up. Again, the fundamental difference being whether those fragments are accepted or repressed. In disidentification the acceptance is ultimate, in dissociation there is repression and resistance to those “problematic” parts.

Eastern philosophy works at a whole different level altogether. Not only can you escape responsibility for your actions, psychologically you can be free of the consequences of the actions as well — the guilt, the shame, the repentance can all be overcome if we were to totally disidentify with the doer — the one who raped or murdered is worthy of absolute self-love because the doer isn’t the being, the essence. What morality, judicial system and society does with him or her isn’t the question. The subjective psychological experience of the individual is all that matters.