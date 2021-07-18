The Millennial Pilgrim: In pursuit of happiness and security

I lived for a while in an unauthorised colony (now authorised) in West Delhi, for the cheapest places are available in this area. For someone earning a salary of a trainee, this place ensures food and home plus some savings. The fondest memories from that time are of my landlady. She looked like a character out of a novel. Always dressed in a pair of tattered blouse and petticoat and smoking bidi, this unlettered woman had the wittiest of things to say. She would tell me the reason she is so resilient is because she is a "pahadi" and her mother-in-law "broke her in" in a good way. She told me she had to walk miles uphill to get water. But none of it would seem like work as the other women of her age sang pahadi songs and enjoyed the time together outside household restrictions. That's when they would smoke together and breathe in freedom.

As luck would have it, her husband got a job in Delhi. With no place to stay, the family acquired a piece of land in the swampy areas of West Delhi. It was practically a dump yard when the first settlers came in. With her training in extreme physical hard work, she single-handedly built a two-storey building while pregnant. I never saw her leave her house even once during my two years of stay there. It shocked me to know that she had lived in Delhi for more than 20 years and never visited one historical or popular tourist spot here.