The Millennial Pilgrim: When guilt drives our role in family and society

We are always fighting the roles that have been assigned to us by society and families. We feel roles limit ambitions and can at times be detrimental to our mental and physical well-being.

For some of us, the biggest struggle in our lives is to bypass the roles that we didn’t ask for but were thrust upon us without our consent.

The moment we are born, we are someone’s daughter or son. We are in anticipation of someone's wife or husband, or mother and father even though we may never really get there. These roles are complexes in our psyche. You play them out in the theatre of life without much training, as if you are a natural, or at least you pretend to be good — a good mother, a strong father, a protective brother. There are specific days to celebrate these roles whitewashing the abuse, toxicity, neglect that are more often than not part of these equations.